The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is paying tribute to all area Vietnam Veterans whose names are forever inscribed on the Vietnam Memorial Wall at 2122 O’Day Road.

The tribute will start at 1pm Saturday March 30th in observance of National Vietnam Veterans Day. Vietnam Veteran’s who served, will read the names of combat veterans killed in the line of duty from 35 surrounding counties. Veterans and their families are invited to attend the ceremony that will be held in the Event Center at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum next to the W. Paul Wolf War History Museum.

The program will include an opening prayer by Chaplain John Ray; Thomas Schmitt will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The National Anthem will be performed by Lisa McDavid; Commander Greg Bedford will introduce the guest speakers Russ Goodman and Eddie Placencia. Following the opening remarks , a total of 13 Vietnam Veterans from the area, will read the names of all Allen County soldiers and veterans from surrounding counties who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedoms in Vietnam.

Wreaths from various organizations will be placed at the wall. Eric Johnson 1st Vice- Commander will deliver closing remarks followed by the playing of taps by Thomas Schmitt. For information contact Eric Johnson 1st Vice-Commander at 260-438-0726.