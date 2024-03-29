Local Rock & Roll History Preserved At Library

The Allen County Public Library’s (ACPL) Community Album is proud to announce the addition of a new photography collection dedicated to preserving the rich history of rock and roll in the greater Fort Wayne area. The Doc West Concert Collection launched on March 15 and invites music lovers, historians, and the community at large to engage with Fort Wayne’s rock scene and the legacy of Doc West.

West, a staple in the local music scene, has long recognized the value of storytelling in music. His impressive collection of carefully selected images recognizes a significant chapter in the story of rock and roll and demonstrate the value of preserving photos and stories of local history.

“For well more than four decades, Doc West has been bringing rock into the homes and hearts of his listeners,” said ACPL Director of Special Collections Curt Witcher. “His generosity in sharing rock and roll treasures with the community will bring back good memories for so many and may even encourage some to replay great hits from yesteryear. This unique collection will add to the many treasures already found in the ACPL Community Album.”

The project has been in development for more than a year and features well-known musicians and bands during their visits to Fort Wayne. Among the more than 1,000 images are rock icons such as Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, and the Rolling Stones. The Library’s Special Collections team plans to continue partnering with West to expand the collection in the overtime.

Further, ACPL extends an open invitation to other community members with local historical collections to contribute to the Community Album by reaching out the ACPL’s Special Collections team at 260-421-1226 or via email – cwitcher@acpl.info.

For more information or to access the ACPL Community Album and the Doc West Concert Collection, please visit acpl.lib.in.us/community-album.