Girl Scouts Thank The Community For Their Support!

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana would like to thank the community for their support of the annual Girl Scout Cookie program. As always, all proceeds stay local with councils and troops to power life-changing experiences year-round for Girl Scouts.

The council also thanks this year’s Corporate Cookie Program Sponsors for their generous support:

Thin Mint Level ($3,000): Travel Leaders, BF Goodrich, Robert Weed Corp.

Caramel DeLite Level ($2,000): AnCor HR, Corsica Technologies.

Trefoil Level ($1,000): Fort Wayne Metals, Indiana Trust Wealth Management, Lawnganics, Rea Magnet Wire, Robin Tribbett (Senior Financial Advisor of Optare Financial Partners, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network).

Additional Support ($500): Don Ayres Honda, DWD, Premier Bank.

Community members are invited to get involved with Girl Scouts at any point in the year. New troops are forming now, in time to embark on summer adventures! To learn more visit gsnim.org.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for almost 3,500 girls ages 5-17. They are guided by more than 2,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind-the-scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.