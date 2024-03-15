Deer Park’s 26th Annual Clover Classic

Hold onto your shillelaghs! Deer Park Irish Pub proudly announces the 26th annual St. Patrick’s Day Clover Classic, happening from March 15-17!

Fort Wayne’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day party kicks off at noon on Friday, March 15. Join us for the iconic lowering and tapping of the Green Beer Glittered Keg at 5 p.m. The opening day continues with Irish pub music from The Ragtag Bunch.

The malarkey continues at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Test your strength with the famous keg tosses that start at 4 p.m.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the tent opens at 11 a.m. The People’s Shamrock Parade, led by a Pipe Bag Major, starts at 1:30 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshal will be WANE’s Pat Hoffman. After the parade, brace yourselves for the return of the Irish Road Bowling Tournament at 2:30 p.m.

Prepare to be swept off your feet all weekend with dancing and great live music from the bands The Might McGuiggans, The Distractions, and Beautiful Day. Festivities conclude each evening with music by DJ Dap.

If all the merrymaking leaves you a bit famished, you’re in luck! Deer Park has you covered! There will be lots of delicious food on hand, beginning with a Fish Fry from noon until 9 p.m. on Friday, as well as daily provided by the Matt’s Hitchin’ Kitchen, Mo’s Tacos, and Another One Bites the Crust food trucks!

So, gather your clan, don some green, and join us for a pint at Deer Park! Sláinte!

Remember: You must be 21 or older to attend. No cover on Friday, and $7 cover charge on Saturday and Sunday. For the true Irish enthusiast, two-day passes are available for $10. FREE EVENT PARKING is available at the University of Saint Francis across the street from the pub, at the corner of Leesburg and Spring St. For more information, call: 260-432-8966.