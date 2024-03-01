$1.17 Million Grant To Purchase Flood-Prone Properties

Mayor Tom Henry and Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded the City’s Public Works Division $1.17 million through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The grant will help with the City’s ongoing efforts to purchase flood-prone properties to better serve and protect the public.

“This grant award speaks to the importance of collaboration and teamwork between the City of Fort Wayne and our partners at the state and federal levels. Together, we’re committed to making lasting and meaningful changes to help residents and neighborhoods,” said Mayor Henry. “Our proactive efforts over the past several years have led to many flood control improvement projects throughout Fort Wayne. The work has included storm pipes, earthen berms, flood walls, more green space, and the purchase of more than 200 homes prone to flooding over the last 30 years.”

Four properties will be acquired and demolished with the funding – three in southwest Fort Wayne and one northeast. Demolition is expected to begin later this year.