Valentine’s Day Worship & Events

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP

When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one

Why: Comfort, hope and support

Cost: Free

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

ART DISPLAY BY DANIEL BOURBONNAIS

When: January & February

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe, 4900 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, 46807

Why: Support local Art

Add’l: Cafe Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8am-1pm – and – Sunday, 8:30-11am

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES:

We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Nursery available

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

FAMILY FUN NIGHT VALENTINE BINGO!

When: Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Who: Everyone welcome

Add’l: For anyone who wishes to enjoy a free meal and play Bingo for prizes! 5:00 pm – 6:15 pm Taco bar and cookies/brownies

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm Bingo games – all ages welcome

Cost: FREE

Contact: 260-747-7424

. . .

GRIEFSHARE

Feeling angry or full of regret? Are you depressed and wondering how to heal? Do you walk around in a mental fog? All this is normal. And while your grief journey is unique, you’ll find many grieving people are facing the same struggles. And others who’ve gone before you can help.

Waynedale UMC will begin a new session of our 13-week GriefShare program on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Call the church office to register (260-747-7424)

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am

Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area

Contact: 260-747-7424

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .