Southwest Montessori Collects 370 Pairs Of Shoes!

Southwest Montessori Academy collected an amazing 370 pairs of shoes during their recent shoe drive for Changing Footprints. The school serves children ages 3-6 and does a community service project each year that includes student learning around the projects. All the school’s families were encouraged to “clean out their closets” and they responded enthusiastically. Changing Footprints appreciates the time and hard work Southwest Montessori Academy put into their shoe drive.

They accumulated almost twice as many donations as the average shoe drive.

All these donated shoes will be paired and sorted into over 40 categories at the Changing Footprints warehouse in New Haven. The shoes will be placed into banana boxes and labeled. Social service agencies contact Changing Footprints, requesting specific types of shoes, such as “3 boxes of men’s sizes 9-12, athletic”.

Changing Footprints often delivers 15-20 boxes at a time to meet the various agencies’ requests. No one is ever charged for the shoes. Recipients include the poor and homeless, shelters, churches, and school systems. Well over 90% of all donations stay in Northern Indiana.

Changing Footprints is a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization, without any paid staff. There are 5 main distribution locations in Indiana: Rushville, North Indy, South Indy, Greenfield, and Northern Indiana. Established in 2005, they have distributed over 600,000 pairs in the past 18 years. Locally, the Northern Indiana/Fort Wayne branch collected over 35,000 pairs in 2023. The new and used shoes come from a variety of sources: collection bins at athletic facilities, local libraries, physical therapy offices, shoe stores and churches. Shoe drives by schools, churches, and businesses are essential in the effort to meet the growing demand for gently used shoes.

Changing Footprints accepts all styles, types and sizes of shoes, no matter their condition, or even if they are a single shoe without a mate. Damaged athletic style shoes are ground up into playground surfaces and running tracks by Nike, Zappos, and other companies. Donation bins can be found by going to: changingfootprints.org and clicking on the “shoe drops tab”. If your organization wishes to run a shoe drive, please contact Rick Boys at intj25@hotmail.com.