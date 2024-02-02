Caudill Sworn In As Police Chief

Scott Caudill was recently sworn in as the City of Fort Wayne’s new police chief. The swearing in ceremony was part of a formal news conference led by Mayor Tom Henry.

Caudill has been with the FWPD since 1994. He most recently served as deputy chief of the northeast quadrant. He’s also served as captain of the northeast quadrant, sergeant of policy/planning/research, sergeant of uniform operations in all four quadrants, sergeant of vice and narcotics, sergeant of the investigations division, sergeant and patrol officer for the emergency services team, and sergeant and supervisor of the hazardous devices unit.

Additional professional work experiences for Caudill include being a limited term lecturer and adjunct professor at Purdue Fort Wayne’s Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration. Caudill served in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge. He is a representative for the State of Indiana as part of the International Chiefs of Police Association’s Midsize Agencies Division.

Caudill holds a Master of Science degree in management with a specialization in organizational leadership from Johns Hopkins University, a certificate of executive leadership and management from the University of Notre Dame, and a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Trine University.

Caudill’s community involvement includes serving as an advisory board member for Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers, a board member for the Police Athletic League (PAL), an advisory board member for Allen County Community Corrections, a youth baseball coach for 15 years, and a PAL football coach for four years.

Caudill replaces Steve Reed who retired as police chief last week after serving in that capacity since August 2016.

“Scott is prepared and ready to be our police chief. I’m impressed with his years of service in several different capacities with the FWPD and the leadership and communication skills that he possesses,” said Mayor Henry. “Scott’s ability to bring out the best in people and his strong demonstration of commitment to Fort Wayne position him to be an excellent leader of our police department.”

“I’m humbled to be in this position to serve as police chief for Fort Wayne. I’m grateful for this opportunity and new journey to serve this great community,” said Chief Caudill. “Residents of Fort Wayne can depend on the FWPD to continue to provide timely and effective public safety services.”