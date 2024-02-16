Archie Historic Award Nominations Now Accepted

ARCH Inc., the historic preservation non-profit organization serving Allen County and Northeast Indiana, invites everyone who knows of a historic building that has been successfully preserved in the past three years to nominate it for a 2024 ARCHie Award.

“ARCH welcomes public nominations to enlarge the scope of this signature awards program and to improve the likelihood that all our community’s worthy historic preservation projects can receive recognition. Historic preservation is one more worthy cause where, as it is said, it takes a village to truly know all the good things that are happening,” said Connie Haas Zuber, ARCH executive director.

ARCH is accepting nominations through February 29, 2024, for its annual award program that recognizes the preservation efforts of individuals, businesses and institutions in Fort Wayne, Allen County and Northeast Indiana.

ARCH’s OUTREACH ARCHie Awards program for historic preservation projects in Northeast Indiana’s 10 counties surrounding Allen County continues in 2024 and again will honor at least one worthy preservation project in the region.

ARCHies for outstanding single family, multifamily, commercial and institutional restoration projects may be awarded as worthy candidates are identified. Any nominated project must have had work that has been completed in the past three calendar years and be located in Allen County or one of the following counties of Northeast Indiana: Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, Lagrange and Steuben.

ARCH has been presenting ARCHie Awards since 1977. The 2024 ARCHie Awards will be presented at a reception in May.

Use the online nomination form linked to the new blog post on ARCH’s home page at archfw.org, or call the ARCH office at 260-426-5117 for a paper form or to receive one via email.