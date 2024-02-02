Amp Lab Welcomes Non-FWCS Students For Innovative Learning

Amp Lab at Electric Works continues to redefine education and is now expanding to allow more students to take advantage of the program. Starting in the 2024-25 school year, Amp Lab will welcome 80 non-FWCS students to participate in this unique learning community.

Incoming 11th and 12th graders in Allen County will be able to enroll in Amp Lab for the first time in 2024-25. Interested families are invited to attend an information session to learn more. All sessions take place at Amp Lab at Electric Works, 1030 Swinney Ave.

Information Session is Tuesday, Feb. 13, 6-7:30 p.m.

School Day Tours are Thursday, Feb. 8, 12:30-1:30 p.m. & Tuesday, Feb. 20, 9-10 a.m.

To register for one of these events visit amplab.fortwayneschools.org/interested-students. Applications are being accepted until Friday, Feb. 23; interested students can apply through their high school counselors.

“We have been blessed at how this community has embraced Amp Lab, and we know this is the right step to continue to build experiences for teenagers to fall in love with their own community,” Amp Lab Director Riley Johnson said. “It is about building a brighter future for Fort Wayne today.”

Since opening in August 2022, Amp Lab has redefined education. Students work to develop an entrepreneurial spirit and gain workplace skills by working with businesses, organizations and agencies to solve real problems. Students then take what they have learned to launch ventures for businesses and non-profits in the Fort Wayne community. Students who want to build a portfolio in a highly collaborative environment on the Electric Works campus should apply. Amp Lab students earn dual credit through an exclusive partnership with Indiana Tech and participate in internships and other work-based learning opportunities.

“The Amp Lab experience is truly one-of-a-kind,” FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said. “We are proud of what our students have accomplished, and are committed to ensuring that every student in our community has the opportunity to reshape their path and prepare for the day after graduation.”

The accomplishments of Amp Lab students are extraordinary. Last year, students Emilie Henry, Seth Cavinder and Adrianna Senteney were recognized as state finalists in the Innovate WithIN entrepreneurship competition for their tech-enabled communication device, Communi. This year, student Kamiah Fomby was the only black female teenage finalist in Parkview Health and Matter’s Health Kids Healthy Future competition for her mental health app, One Day at a Time.