Yoga For Respite & Restoration

Yoga for Respite and Restoration is a practice of slow, gentle movement, breath work, and meditation to provide the tools to be present in your body and being, while moving through life with stress and grief. Practice is designed for everybody, both on the floor using a mat or in a chair. Please bring your own mat. Props will be provided. No experience necessary. Space is limited to 15 participants. RSVP is required to ensure accommodation and space is available for all participants.

The event is held January – April 2024 on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays 5:30-6:20p.m. at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne.

RSVP required by the Monday prior to each class offering. Please call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org to reserve a spot.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center offers a variety of grief support programs to complement the counseling services and support groups it offers. These programs aim to help participants manage the stress that comes alongside grief as a result of death-related loss. The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center opened in 2015 on the Stillwater Hospice campus. The region’s only freestanding center dedicated to adults who are grieving, the center provides space for individual grief counseling sessions, grief programming and grief support meetings for adults who have experienced a loss. All grief services are provided at no cost to the bereaved person.