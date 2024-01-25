Learn The Art Of Bellydancing

Immerse yourself in the rhythm, grace, and the captivating art of bellydance with Soraya Mahadia in one or more of our classes in the upcoming 8-week session of “Bellydance with Soraya.” This session offers classes for all fitness levels, absolute beginners and those who have had dance experience!

Starting on January 23rd, classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday for 8 weeks. Two Beginner Class options at 5:30pm on Tuesday or Thursday. Choose which day works best for you, or double up and sign up for both. The Open Level Technique/Combos class follows at 6:45 pm on Tuesday and a Choreography class follows at 6:45pm on Thursday. The in-person classes will be conducted at 1501 East Berry St, Fort Wayne, IN 46803.

Recognizing the diverse needs of participants, Soraya is excited to introduce the option of remote classes for those who can’t make it in person. You can follow along through zoom on the days you can’t make it to the studio. Flexibility can make attending your session more accessible.



oraya Mahadia, an accomplished instructor with a passion for MENAT (Middle Eastern, North Africa, Turkey) dance! She will guide participants through the mesmerizing movements and cultural richness of this ancient art form. With a wealth of experience, Soraya brings a playful, refreshing and eclectic approach to her teaching, ensuring that every participant feels comfortable and confident as they explore the world of bellydance.

Each class is held for 8-weeks and is priced at $160. Individual classes priced at $25 per class.

“Bellydance with Soraya” promises not only to be an educational journey into the art of bellydance but also a celebration of movement, culture, and self-expression. Soraya welcomes participants of all levels to join the vibrant community she fosters in her classes.

Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the artistry of bellydance with Soraya Mahadia. Secure your spot now and get ready to discover the beauty within each movement.

Soraya Mahadia has been dancing for 20 years and has been teaching bellydance for 11 years. She specializes in Modern Egyptian with experience in many MENAT region dance styles. With a commitment to inclusivity and a unique teaching style, Soraya creates a welcoming environment for students of all levels to learn and grow in their bellydance journey.

Interested individuals can contact Soraya text, or email to reserve their spot. Contact details include (260) 240-9499 and Sorayaraqs@gmail.com.