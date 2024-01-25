January Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Nursery available
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
GRIEFSHARE
Feeling angry or full of regret? Are you depressed and wondering how to heal? Do you walk around in a mental fog? All this is normal. And while your grief journey is unique, you’ll find many grieving people are facing the same struggles. And others who’ve gone before you can help.
Waynedale UMC will begin a new session of our 13-week GriefShare program on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 at 1:00 pm. Call the church office to register (260-747-7424)
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am- 11 am
Where: 2501 Church Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46809
Who: Areas 46809, 46819, and the Yoder area
Contact: The Church Office at 260-747-7424
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP
When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one
Why: Comfort, hope and support
Cost: Free
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
ART DISPLAY BY DANIEL BOURBONNAIS
When: January & February
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe, 4900 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne, 46807
Why: Support local Art
Add’l: Cafe Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8am-1pm – and – Sunday, 8:30-11am
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
MESSAGE SERIES:
We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
