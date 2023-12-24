Holiday Events In The Parks

The following events and programs are happening the weeks ahead:

Holiday Showcase Exhibit: Timeless Tradition, 40 Years

Until January 7, 2024, public hours

Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Holidays at the Botanical Conservatory have delighted the community as a family favorite over the last 40 years. Its gardens in light and scenes of merriment contribute to a warm holiday spirit in the heart of downtown Fort Wayne. Fresh cut evergreens, a lush poinsettia tree and deep ruby undertones are the backdrop to this year’s memories. Join us in celebrating an oasis of growth and tradition. Sponsored by the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Waterfield Foundation, Wilson Foundation, M.E. Raker Foundation, Air Xray, PBS Fort Wayne and Majic 95.1.The Conservatory will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Art Display Features Julia Meek: Fort Wayne Traditions

November 28–January 5

Artist Reception: December 10, 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 South Calhoun Street

Fort Wayne native Julia is a radio host, graphic artist and legendary community volunteer who has contributed to Northeast Indiana Public Radio both on- and off-air for forty years. Besides being WBOI’s arts & culture reporter, she currently co-produces and hosts “Folktales” and “Meet the Music.” She also hosts live concerts and festival stages in northeast Indiana and coordinates special programs with Gregg Coyle, Director of Clyde Theatre. Known for her accessible arts and cultural offerings, Julia’s list of achievements includes Easter Seals ARC’s 26-year Portraits of Pride series and two decades of Cityscapes and Schooldays renderings, countless private commissions, multiple Mastodons on Parade, Canal Society of Indiana co-founder, Three Rivers Festival Millennial Artist and Fort Wayne’s 1st Female Muralist designation as well as various works of public art including a recent mural in the Landing neighborhood.

Headwaters Park Ice Rink

Tuesday-Thursday, 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Fridays in December, 12:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, 12:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Headwaters Park, 333 South Clinton Street

Enjoy skating outside in downtown Fort Wayne. Admission is $6 for age 3 and above and free for age 2 and under. Skate rental is $3. Ice conditions are subject to weather. On Fridays in December, the rink will open at noon. Stay up to date on special holiday hours and parking on the @HeadwatersParkFW Facebook page and FortWayneParks.org. Ten-punch admission cards for the Headwaters Ice Rink are now available for sale at the rink admission trailer (10 admissions/$50) or at the Main Office (705 E. State Blvd.) Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Credit cards are accepted.