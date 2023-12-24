Girl Scout Cookies On Sale In Northern Indiana

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) held a kickoff event to prepare for the upcoming 2024 Girl Scout Cookie Season. During the event, Girl Scouts learned how to set sales goals, create marketing strategies, and were given tips on digital safety. To add to the excitement, the Girl Scouts also had the opportunity to showcase their culinary skills by preparing delicious cookie recipes!

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana is excited to announce that the annual Girl Scout Cookie Program will launch Friday, January 12. Girl Scouts will have a complete lineup of favorites on hand for direct sales, including Thin Mints, Trefoils (formerly Shortbread), Caramel deLites, Adventurefuls, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).

Cost of cookies in the GSNI-M council is $6 per package, including gluten-free. The sale continues through March 11. Customers may purchase cookies:

In person at a Girl Scout Cookie booth. Beginning January 12, go to www.gsnim.org, click “Cookies+”, and enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool. You will see dates and locations for Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area.

Online with the Digital Cookie platform. If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you want to buy cookies from her online, and she’ll take it from there!

If you are not acquainted with a Girl Scout, contact us at iwantcookies@gsnim.org, and we will connect you with a local Girl Scout.

A purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps young entrepreneurs develop five essential life skills: Goal Setting: Girl Scouts learn how to set goals and create a plan to reach them.

Decision Making: Girl Scouts learn to make decisions on their own and as a team.

Money Management: Girl Scouts learn to expand their money smarts while running their own cookie business.

People Skills: Girl Scouts find their voice and build confidence through customer interactions.

Business Ethics: Girl Scouts learn to act ethically, laying a foundation for a lifetime of leadership and success.

Girls in grades K–12 are invited to embark on a journey filled with fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Interested individuals can join, and adults can become volunteers by visiting www.girlscouts.org/join.

To learn more about Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, visit www.gsnim.org.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 3,500 girls ages 5-17. They are guided by more than 2,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind-the-scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.