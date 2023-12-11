Christmas Worship & Events

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

When: December 24 at 5 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Add’l: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service, special music, and a time for the children to come up on stage and hear the Christmas story.

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

Christmas Eve candle light service @ 5:30PM

Why: Join us to celebrate the birth of our Savior in worship and song.

Christmas Morning service @ 10AM

Why: Join us to sing praises to the Lord for sending His Son, Our Savior

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

Christmas Eve Service

When: December 24 at 9 PM

Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Preschool for 2-5 year olds,

260-241-6683

FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Catered by Bob Evans, served inside)

When: Mon. Dec. 11, 5 p.m.

Details: Everyone Welcome. For anyone who wishes to enjoy a free meal.Contact: 260-747-7424

JOYFUL HEARTS AND POTLUCK MEAL

When: Thurs. Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.

Details: There will be no speaker; however the dinner will be a potluck. The meat will be provided. Please call the church to signup for attendance and what side dish or dessert you will be bringing. Everyone Welcome to Gather for Holiday Cheer. Contact: 260-747-7424

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

