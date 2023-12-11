Christmas Worship & Events
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
When: December 24 at 5 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Add’l: Join us for a beautiful candlelight service, special music, and a time for the children to come up on stage and hear the Christmas story.
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
Christmas Eve candle light service @ 5:30PM
Why: Join us to celebrate the birth of our Savior in worship and song.
. . .
Christmas Morning service @ 10AM
Why: Join us to sing praises to the Lord for sending His Son, Our Savior
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717. Email holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
Christmas Eve Service
When: December 24 at 9 PM
Why: Christmas Eve Candles and Candlelight Service
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Preschool for 2-5 year olds,
260-241-6683
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER (Catered by Bob Evans, served inside)
When: Mon. Dec. 11, 5 p.m.
Details: Everyone Welcome. For anyone who wishes to enjoy a free meal.Contact: 260-747-7424
. . .
JOYFUL HEARTS AND POTLUCK MEAL
When: Thurs. Dec. 14, 5:30 p.m.
Details: There will be no speaker; however the dinner will be a potluck. The meat will be provided. Please call the church to signup for attendance and what side dish or dessert you will be bringing. Everyone Welcome to Gather for Holiday Cheer. Contact: 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
