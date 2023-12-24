Brown, Rainbow Trout Stocked In 17 Indiana Bodies Of Water

A total of 7,250 brown trout and 1,955 rainbow trout have been stocked in 17 bodies of water across Indiana.

“The demand from trout anglers for brown trout has been increasing over the past several years,” said Matt Horsley, fisheries biologist for northeast Indiana. “Stocking brown trout into our northern lakes and streams has the potential to extend trout fishing opportunities from just a month or so to several months, possibly even the entire year.”

The stocked brown trout averaged 8.25 inches in length.

Brown trout stocking locations include:

Fancher Lake, Lake County, 200 trout

Harbor Lake, Porter County, 240 trout

Little Kankakee River, LaPorte County, 250 trout

Potato Creek, St. Joseph County, 150 trout

Pinhook, St. Joseph County, 200 trout

Lawrence Lake, Marshall County, 1,380 trout

Myers Lake, Marshall County, 1,920 trout

Sand Lake, Noble County, 400 trout

Fairfield Northeast Lake, Tippecanoe County, 350 trout

Boones Pond, Boone County, 550 trout

Brookville Lake Tailwater, Franklin County, 1,610 trout



Rainbow trout stocking locations include:

Pinhook Lake, St. Joseph County, 200 trout

Shoaff Park Pond, Allen County, 300 trout

Memorial Park Pond, Huntington County, 200 trout

Johnson Lake, Jefferson County, 300 trout

Oak Lake, Clark County, 405 trout

Garvin Park Lake, Vanderburgh County, 550 trout

Anglers 18 and older will need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout is five. This includes any combination of brook, rainbow, or brown trout, but no more than one may be a brown trout. There is no minimum size limit for lakes except for the 18-inch minimum size limit for brown trout at Oliver, Olin, and Martin lakes in LaGrange County, and the Brookville Lake tailwater in Franklin County. Streams have a 7-inch minimum size limit.

There is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes. Streams close to trout fishing from Dec. 31 to the last Saturday in April.

For more information on DNR fish stockings, visit on.IN.gov/fish-stocking.