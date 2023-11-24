Friday, November 24, 2023
The Waynedale News
The Great Outdoors

Community Volunteers Cleanup Over 20 Bags Of Trash Along Trails!

The Waynedale News Staff

A group of volunteers met in October to clean a two mile stretch of the St. Mary’s Pathway and Tillman/ Fairfield Roads. Over 20 bags of trash were collected. (l-r) Steve Binkley, Joe Merchich, Larry Brubaker, Jack Garrison, Erin Floyd, Bob Floyd and Grant Acker. Not pictured is photographer Camille Garrison. If you would like to help with trail cleanup, please email garrisoncamille704@gmail.com.

