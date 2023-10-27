Porsche Williams (D) – Fort Wayne City Clerk Candidate

My name is Porsche Williams and I am excited to be a candidate for Fort Wayne’s City Clerk. This pivotal election on Tuesday, November 7th provides the opportunity for our community to have a voice in who leads our city for the next four years. The City Clerk’s office is an important center of information for our city-it’s essentially the glue that helps our government run efficiently. I am confident that my local government experience and years of community involvement have adequately prepared me to be an effective City Clerk focused on providing a superior level of service.

As a native of Fort Wayne and a Waynedale resident, I have decades of experience being involved in our community and working in local government. For over 15 years I worked in leadership positions at Wayne and Adams Townships. I am keenly aware of the needs of our citizens and I am prepared to continue to be an effective advocate for our community. I have volunteered for many local non-profit organizations and take pride whenever I have the opportunity to serve those in need.

I am eager to bring more awareness to the City Clerk’s office and inform the public about all the valuable resources available to them. As your City Clerk, I will be a visible, consistent presence in our community. I also want to modernize the City Clerk’s office and ensure more information is available digitally. I will also work diligently to make sure the City Clerk’s office is inclusive and meets the diverse needs of our community.

I hope on Tuesday, November 7th I can count on your vote as your candidate for City Clerk. Allow your voice to be heard and ensure the City of Fort Wayne remains an All American city! Please visit my website porschejwilliams.com for more information about how you can support my campaign.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming general election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates further than any other candidates running for office. However, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov