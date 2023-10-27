Oct. 27, 2023 – Local Ads

8TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion

Auxiliary #241

7605 Bluffton Rd.

Sat. Nov. 18, 2023

9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

63 Spaces Sold

Unique Items

Proceeds: Veterans and Families & Local Charities

Public Welcome!

FISH FRY @ FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, October 27, 4:30-7:30

Cost is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 6-10. 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, a choice of homemade desserts, and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

LOIS WEHRLE IN CONCERT

Lois will sing and play original, sacred guitar music. Sunday, November 12th at Unity of Fort Wayne Spiritual Center (3232 Crescent Avenue), 12:30-1:30pm. $5.00

WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning.

Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

GERMAN SHEPHERD PUPPIES

AKC Registered Litter.

German Shepherds.

5 males, 5 females.

Current on Vaccinations.

Born July 13th, 2023

Call/text 260-418-4479 for pricing, pictures & information.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office.

750 sqft expandable to 1500 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-4535.

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653