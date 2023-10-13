Monday, October 23, 2023
The Waynedale News
The Great Outdoors

National Fossil Day Event Held At Quarry

The Waynedale News Staff

Earth Science Week, an annual event occurring every October, promotes the understanding of geosciences and responsible stewardship of the Earth through celebratory events and opportunities across the country.

To kick off this nationally recognized week, a National Fossil Day program was once again offered in Fort Wayne by nonprofit Speaks for Trees and More. This event was hosted at Heidelberg Materials on Ardmore Road, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. It served more than 40 elementary students while highlighting how fossils allow us to understand the history of life on Earth and how our environment has changed.

In addition, students visited four unique stations that each hosted a hands-on activity that supported this area of science. In conclusion of the program, each participant was awarded a certificate and selected their very own unique piece of history as they chose an authentic take-home fossil from southern Indiana.

This fossil program is mobile! Visit speaksfortreesandmore.org to learn more!

The Waynedale News Staff
The Waynedale News Staff

