Michelle Chambers (D) – City Council at Large Candidate

Building A Better Future Together:

Good citizens of Fort Wayne, as we approach the November 7, 2023 general election, I humbly ask for your support and vote in my re-election campaign for the Fort Wayne City Council at large. Together, we can continue the progress we have made and work towards building a stronger and more prosperous community.

Over the past four years, I have been deeply committed to addressing the critical issues that directly impact our city. Affordable housing, public safety, neighborhood development, and government transparency have been at the forefront of my agenda, as I firmly believe they are key areas that contribute to the well-being and prosperity of all residents in Fort Wayne.

Affordable housing remains an ongoing challenge for many families in our community. During my current term, I have spearheaded efforts to implement policies that increase the availability of affordable housing options. Through collaboration with local organizations and developers, we have made significant strides in ensuring that every resident has access to safe and affordable housing. As we move forward, I will continue to advocate for further improvements in this area.

Public safety is of paramount importance to me. By supporting our law enforcement agencies and investing in community-based initiatives, we have successfully reduced crime rates in our city. However, our work is far from over. If re-elected, I will work tirelessly to strengthen our collaboration with the police force, neighborhood leaders, and residents, ensuring the safety and security of our beloved Fort Wayne.

Our neighborhoods are the backbone of Fort Wayne, and empowering and revitalizing them has been a priority during my tenure. By supporting and actively engaging with neighborhood associations, we have fostered a sense of community ownership and pride. If given the privilege of another term, I will continue to prioritize the needs and concerns of our neighborhoods, working to further enhance their vitality and unity.

Transparency and accountability are crucial in effective governance. Throughout my current term, I have been a steadfast advocate for open communication and government transparency. By increasing access to information and attending regular neighborhood meetings, I have sought to create an environment where every resident can actively participate in decision-making. If re-elected, I pledge to continue this commitment, ensuring that your voices are heard and respected.

On November 7, 2023, your vote has the power to shape the future of our city. I urge you to exercise your right and cast your vote for me, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers. With your support, we can build upon the progress we have made together and work towards a brighter future for all residents of Fort Wayne. Join me in moving Fort Wayne forward. Vote for me, Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, on November 7, 2023, and let us forge a path towards a stronger, more vibrant community.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming general election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates further than any other candidates running for office. However, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov