Girl Scouts Begin Selling Candy, Nuts, Magazines & More

You’ve heard of Girl Scout Cookies, but are you familiar with other exclusive Girl Scout products? The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana have launched their annual Fall Product Program, which includes nuts and candy, deluxe pecan clusters, caramel apple treats, cheddar caramel crunch mix, peanut butter bears, fruit slices, Thai chili mix, and chocolate covered pretzels, among others.

The recent 2023 STEM Expo featured over 30 area exhibitors and attracted nearly 150 community girls and Girl Scouts who came together to celebrate the exciting career opportunities in STEM.

The sale will include magazine subscriptions such as “Vogue,” “Bon Appetit,” and “Better Homes & Gardens,” and two new products, Tervis Tumblers and Bark Boxes, for four-legged Girl Scout fans.

Girl Scouts sell these products through online storefronts and physical order cards. Contact a local Girl Scout to place an order. Purchases can also be coordinated by contacting iwantsnacks@gsnim.org.

By participating in product programs, Girl Scouts practice five key entrepreneurial skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. All proceeds from the sales stay within the local council, helping the girls launch troops into their new membership year. The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana deeply appreciate the community’s support.

Today, as when founded in 1912, Girl Scouts® helps cultivate values, social conscience and self-esteem in young girls, enabling them to succeed as leaders today and tomorrow. Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana provides leadership experiences for more than 3,500 girls ages 5-17. They are guided by more than 2,000 adult volunteers who mentor them and work behind-the-scenes to support Girl Scouts and our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.