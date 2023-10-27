Dr. Scott Myers (R) – 4th District City Council Candidate

I am running for City Council in Southwest Fort Wayne (the 4th District) to give our neighborhoods a voice. This is important now more than ever because our neighborhoods have too often been ignored as they face increasing challenges with infrastructure and public safety. Historically the four neighborhood area partnerships, including our Southwest Area Partnership (SWAP), were created by law to give each neighborhood a meaningful voice in how their local tax dollars are spent. These area partnerships were granted direct allotments of local development funds to direct as they decided—with input from all interested neighbors.

Further, each partnership was meeting regularly with the Mayor and City Council to discuss priorities for city planning. But this role has waned in recent years with an insidious lack of follow-through from the Mayor and City Council. City Council can re-invigorate these partnerships, in the spirit of the term.

As a pediatric subspecialty physician and lifelong educator, I know what it means to give voice where it is needed. Clinical medicine is predicated on providers being “On Call” 24 hours to respond to their patients. This is the same commitment I bring to my neighbors in Waynedale and all of Southwest Fort Wayne. This year I have walked through every neighborhood in the Waynedale area, and all of the 4th District. When I have asked neighbors to share how we might make our great city better, I have had many neighbors say to me, “Do you have a minute? Can I show you something?” Just yesterday this happened (again) and an older neighbor pointed out her broken sidewalk. Indeed, broken was an understatement. And so, my commitment is to be your voice, your first call when 311 fails, and fix what is broke. For example, in the budget discussed at the City Council on August 8, zero dollars of the approximately 20 million available was allocated to the 4th district.

The majority went to downtown development. And while we appreciate our re-vitalized downtown, it is now time to focus on our neighborhoods. I personally commit to each of my neighbors that I will be your voice, for stronger and safer neighborhoods. You are my neighbors. And nobody will work harder for you. Friend me on Facebook or Instagram @ScottMyersMD, or call or text my cell which is available on these pages.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered all of the candidates in the upcoming general election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulations that they were not allowed to degrade other candidates or current policy. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates further than any other candidates running for office. However, these are the candidates wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming primary election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 7 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov