Mental Health Summit To Examine Community Resources

Allen Superior Court and a consortium of community partners will host the first Northeastern Indiana Regional Mental Health Summit at Purdue Fort Wayne on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The event is designed to provide an opportunity for private sector providers, government agencies and first responders involved in providing mental health services to collaborate on ways to increase mental health awareness and heighten wellness in the region.

Members of the public are also invited to attend and participate. Admission to the summit is free of charge, but online registration is required.

“If recent history has taught us anything, it is that caring for our mental health and that of our loved ones isn’t just a good idea – it is essential to the ability to live full and healthy lives,” said Judge Andrew S. Williams, a member of the Allen County Mental Health Task Force. “Awareness of mental health needs is on the rise, but it can always be better. Our goal on Sept. 21 is to increase awareness of the services already here and to make sure those services are working in unison.”

Sessions throughout the day will focus on topics including emergency intervention, suicide prevention, the role of faith in mental health, family engagement and support, medical management of mental health challenges, law enforcement interaction with those experiencing a mental health crisis and other topics.

Participants will be able to submit questions to panelists and interact with experts during breaks and during lunch.

Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will keynote a lunch and networking event. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, State Rep. Bob Morris and State Senator Michael Crider, Senate Majority Whip, will give welcoming remarks during the morning session.

The summit is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Walb Student Union at Purdue Fort Wayne. Registration and a full event agenda are available online.

Partners in the summit include Allen Superior Court, Purdue Fort Wayne, the Bowen Health Clinic, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Parkview Behavioral Health, Meridian Health Services, The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, Allendale Treatment, Fort Wayne Recovery, Ambassador Enterprises, The Lutheran Foundation and Maple Heights Behavioral Health.