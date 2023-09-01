Honoring Resilience & Unity In The Face Of Cancer

In a heartwarming event aimed at bringing together the community, acknowledging the efforts of caregivers, celebrating survivors, and remembering those lost, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is gearing up to host its annual Tribute Dinner on September 14, 2023. This evening of inspiration and recognition promises to be a powerful reminder of the strength and unity that arise in the face of cancer.

The Tribute Dinner, a deeply cherished tradition, stands as a testament to Cancer Services’ commitment to supporting individuals and families touched by cancer in Northeast Indiana. The event is scheduled to take place at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, located at 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46845.

This year’s event will be marked by the presentation of the esteemed Champion of Hope Award, an accolade reserved for an exceptional community member who embodies the very essence of Cancer Services’ mission. The anticipation surrounding this award is palpable, as the recipient’s identity remains a closely guarded secret, to be unveiled only during the event. Attendees will have the privilege of being the first to learn about and celebrate the individual whose dedication has made a lasting impact on the community.

Taking the stage as the keynote speaker is Dr. Neil Sharma, President of the Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute. With a remarkable reputation as a leading GI specialist, oncologist, and endoscopist, Dr. Sharma’s presence underscores the event’s commitment to featuring influential figures who have dedicated their lives to advancements in medicine and the wellbeing of their patients. A beacon of hope, Dr. Sharma’s journey is sure to resonate with attendees, offering insights into the ongoing fight against cancer and the progress that has been achieved.

The evening is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m., with the main program commencing at 7:30 p.m. This includes opening remarks, the prestigious award presentation, and Dr. Sharma’s keynote address. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Cancer Services’ staff and speakers before the program officially starts.

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana has long been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those affected by cancer. Last year alone, the organization provided essential emotional support and practical resources to 4,420 individuals and their families who were navigating the challenges of cancer. Their assistance spans across Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.

For more information on this event or to learn about the impactful work done by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, visit their official website at cancer-services.org. The Tribute Dinner promises to be a poignant evening of reflection, inspiration, and unity, demonstrating the strength that can be found when a community comes together to face the challenges of cancer head-on.