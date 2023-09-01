FWPD vs. FWFD: Charity Soccer Match To Benefit Noble Cause

Gear up for an exciting showdown as Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) and Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) face off on the soccer field, all in the name of charity. Hosted by Purdue Fort Wayne Athletics, the upcoming FWPD vs. FWFD Charity Soccer Game guarantees a day of thrilling sportsmanship and community backing.

At the heart of this friendly rivalry lies a noble goal: giving back to the families of fallen heroes. These dedicated professionals, who usually serve the community, will trade uniforms for soccer gear on September 10, 2023. The aim is to raise funds for the families of courageous law enforcement and firefighting personnel.

This year, the focus is on Officer Donald Kidd, who passed away in September 2022 after 17 years of dedicated service with FWPD and two decades with the Indiana Air National Guard. The game will take place at Heffner Soccer Complex Field 2, starting at 11:30 AM. The event not only showcases athletic prowess but also embodies unity and community support.

Spectators can also attend a Youth Soccer Clinic at 10 AM, providing aspiring players a chance to learn from their heroes. Donations and raffle proceeds will directly benefit Officer Kidd’s family, offering them crucial support.

Join in the event on September 10, 2023, at Heffner Soccer Complex to celebrate the spirit of service and unity. It’s more than a game; it’s a testament to community bonds and a shared commitment to those who have served selflessly.