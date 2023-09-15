Free Vaccines Offered

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, in partnership with the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative, and other local organizations will host three vaccination clinics and health fairs for those age 18.

Oct. 2, 10a.m.-1p.m.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Community Center, 233 West Main St. Call for transportation: 260-427-6460

Oct. 26, 9a.m.-Noon

McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St. Call for transportation: 260-427-2420

Each clinic will offer a number of immunizations including Shingles, Pneumonia, Flu and COVID-19. No registration is necessary; however, participants are asked to bring an I.D. and insurance card. If transportation is needed, please call the location to make arrangements.

Those who take part are encouraged to stay for games and food as well.

In addition to the vaccinations, health assessments and information will be provided by Stanley Wissman Stroke Center/Parkview Neurosciences, Allen County Board of Health, Parkview Diabetes Care Services, Tobacco Free Indiana, Neighborhood Health, Pontiac Street Market, Parkview Heart Institute, Uniquely You Counseling & Wellness Center/The Society of Black Mental Health Professionals, Erin’s House for Grieving Children and Parkview Healthy Seeds.

The Ten Point Coalition will also be on site to engage with participants about services that they offer.