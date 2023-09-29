Elementary Students Build Disc Golf Course In City Park

Students at Weisser Park Elementary School took an idea and then used project-based learning methods to create a new attraction for Weisser Park. The attraction is a disc golf course. Teachers and students started the installation process at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Weisser Park, which is just behind Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.

For the project, fourth graders worked with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The students designed the course, revised it with the assistance of city planners and raised the money needed to complete the project by writing letters to community and business leaders. In total, $5,000 was raised, which was then matched by the Surack Family Foundation.

Students will learn how to play disc golf during PE and will be able to use the course at recess.