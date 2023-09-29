Thursday, October 12, 2023
Latest:
The Waynedale News
The Great Outdoors

Elementary Students Build Disc Golf Course In City Park

The Waynedale News Staff

Students at Weisser Park Elementary School took an idea and then used project-based learning methods to create a new attraction for Weisser Park. The attraction is a disc golf course. Teachers and students started the installation process at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Weisser Park, which is just behind Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.

For the project, fourth graders worked with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The students designed the course, revised it with the assistance of city planners and raised the money needed to complete the project by writing letters to community and business leaders. In total, $5,000 was raised, which was then matched by the Surack Family Foundation. 

Students will learn how to play disc golf during PE and will be able to use the course at recess.

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff