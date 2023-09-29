Domestic Violence Awareness Month Events

About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Please be a part of the solution and join the YWCA Northeast Indiana as we raise awareness. To learn more about domestic violence and what you can do to help, please attend the following events:

Flowers On The River. Join us as we launch Domestic Violence Awareness Month at this free event by honoring those whose lives have been affected by domestic violence. Flowers on the River will take place on Tuesday, October 3rd from 6-7pm at the Wells Street Bridge. Learn more and RSVP: shorturl.at/xL145

Chalk It Up. Help us turn the sidewalk into a giant chalk billboard featuring drawings, facts, and quotes that bring awareness to domestic violence. Stop by anytime on Wednesday, October 11th between 11am-2pm at 816 Pint & Slice. Learn more about this free event and RSVP: shorturl.at/ksBL2

Circle. Circle is our signature fundraising event. This event takes place on Thursday, October 19th from 11:30am-1pm at Ceruti’s. Alongside the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, our program will combine survivor stories and education to demonstrate different stages that might repeat or escalate in an abusive relationship. Learn more and register here: ywcanein.org/circle/. Your registration fee is a donation to our domestic violence programming.

You can also help raise awareness by utilizing our DVAM Toolkit: shorturl.at/jwCQ4. Visit our website for more ways to get involved, like wearing purple on Fridays during October or attending/hosting a Peace Story Time.

YWCA Northeast Indiana’s mission is to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA serves individuals and families affected by domestic violence, substance use disorder, and sexual assault in six northeastern Indiana counties. YWCA Northeast Indiana also offers educational programming about diversity and healthy relationships, operates a boutique that suits women with low income for job interviews, and participates in racial justice initiatives.

For more information on YWCA Northeast Indiana’s services, please visit ywcanein.org.