Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on an exciting journey of discovery without leaving town! The 24th annual “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” event is back, offering residents the opportunity to explore 21 of Fort Wayne’s most captivating museums and attractions, all for free.

The concept is simple: on Sunday, September 10th, residents can pick up a passport from any Fort Wayne Kroger or Old National Bank location. For those looking to save paper, a printable one-page passport is also available online at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist. Armed with this passport, you’ll have access to a day of exploration and enrichment.

Fort Wayne’s participating attractions and museums are opening their doors without charge for this special occasion. The list includes a diverse range of cultural, historical, and entertainment venues that showcase the city’s rich tapestry:

African/ African-American Historical Society and Museum

Allen County Courthouse

Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center

Artlink

Diocesan Museum

Electric Works

The Embassy Theatre

First Presbyterian Church

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory

The Freemasons Hall

History Center

Little River Wetlands, Monarch Festival

Master Gardener Display Gardens

The Old Fort

Riverfront Fort Wayne, Promenade Park

Science Central

Sweet Breeze

Three Rivers Filtration Plant

Trinity English Lutheran Church

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum

Visit Fort Wayne Visitors Center

“Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” not only encourages Fort Wayne residents to explore the treasures within their city but also provides an opportunity to engage with their community and heritage. This initiative exemplifies the spirit of unity and pride that Fort Wayne is known for.

For those curious minds seeking an adventure without the hassle of travel, this event is an ideal opportunity to delve into the city’s history, art, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you’re intrigued by history, captivated by art, or simply looking to enjoy a day of family fun, there’s something on the list for everyone.

To find out more about the event, reach out to Visit Fort Wayne at 424-3700 or visit their official website at VisitFortWayne.com/BeATourist. Gather your friends, family, or even embark on a solo expedition, and rediscover the vibrant attractions that make Fort Wayne a remarkable place to call home. On September 10th, let’s all become tourists in our own hometown and make memories that will last a lifetime.