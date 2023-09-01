Aboite Library To Temporarily Close

The Aboite Branch of the Allen County Public Library will close for building construction beginning Monday, September 4, 2023. The temporary closure is anticipated to last six to eight weeks and is necessary to allow for extensive repair to the building’s roof and meeting room.

In the summer of 2022, a strong storm hit the southwest side of Fort Wayne, resulting in significant damage to the Aboite Branch’s roof and meeting room. Since then, it has been unavailable to the public. The goal is to have construction finalized prior to the start of the winter weather season.

During the closure, patrons and staff will have no access to the Aboite building. This includes book browsing, meeting rooms, study rooms, programs, computers, holds pickups, curbside pickups, donation drop-offs, or book returns. This affects only the Aboite Branch.

Patrons will still have full access to the Library’s books and materials by visiting other ACPL branches. They should search the catalog and place “holds” on the items for pick up at an alternative ACPL location. They can also return items to any other branch, regardless of where they check them out. The virtual library is also available 24/7, and curbside pickup is available at all other locations for added convenience. If patrons currently have holds on file at Aboite, they call 260-421-1240 to request a transfer to another location.

ACPL librarians are planning events and programs at nearby libraries and throughout the Aboite area to maintain connections with the neighborhood during the temporary closure. More information about these activities will be available at acpl.lib.in.us/events. The Aboite Branch staff and many of the materials within the branch will be temporarily relocated across other ACPL locations. The materials that remain in the branch will be carefully preserved so as to prevent any damage from construction.

If patrons have questions or need assistance, they can visit acpl.info/aboite for more information or call (260) 421-1240.

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year.