ABA Therapy Services Available At Turnstone

Turnstone Center is pleased to announce the newest addition to the services available to the community. Through a partnership with Golden Steps ABA, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services are now offered at Turnstone’s facility.

Golden Steps ABA is a highly experienced therapy group that provides individualized consultation and intervention services for individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Behavior specialists utilize scientifically validated therapies, such as ABA therapy, which takes a multi-step approach to help children overcome challenging behaviors such as social skills, communication, and academics.

“Families can now access ABA therapy, Counseling, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Early Learning, as well as play sports, workout, and more, all under one roof, thanks to our partnership with Golden Steps,” said Luke Morgan, Chief Operating Officer at Turnstone. “Many of our families will now spend less time driving to appointments and have more chances to choose self-care and quality family time. They will also see more collaboration between treatment team members, and ultimately better outcomes for their loved ones.”

Since 2000, the Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) diagnosis rate for children eight and under has increased from 1 in 150 to 1 in 36 children. The increased prevalence has created an overwhelming demand for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapists across the country as well as locally. Due to the high demand for ABA therapy, many are placed on waitlists for months or even years. Turnstone’s partnership with Golden Steps will help increase the accessibility of these services to Turnstone clients and the community.

“Collaborating with Turnstone Center represents an extraordinary milestone for Golden Steps ABA. This partnership symbolizes our shared commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals diagnosed with autism. By combining our expertise in Applied Behavior Analysis with Turnstone’s comprehensive services, we are poised to create an environment that fosters growth and development for our clients. Together, we aspire to pave the way for a brighter future, one where every individual can achieve their fullest potential,” Pinny Berger, Vice President of Operations, Golden Steps ABA.

Turnstone Center’s goal is to use our comprehensive services to empower people with disabilities to reach their highest potential. However, we know the task of accessing multiple services from multiple providers can be overwhelming or delayed. By offering our comprehensive services under one roof, and now ABA through our partnership with Golden Steps, we are able to mitigate barriers like transportation and cost. Colocation of services and agencies also reduces the complexity our clients and families face in coordinating services and minimizes barriers to collaboration amongst treatment team members, resulting in better health outcomes.

To inquire about a consultation or ABA therapy, please contact Rebecca Wein at rebeccaw@goldenstepsaba.com or (219)881-8400.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone is a nonprofit with a mission to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential. Turnstone pursues this mission by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States.

Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family as one of nine United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s designated Training Sites and home to USA Goalball through a partnership with the United States Association of Blind Athletes. www.turnstone.org