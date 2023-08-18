Invisible Ink: Grief Writing Event

Invisible Ink is a writing program for anyone who needs a gently guided outlet to express and process their grief. Created and facilitated by author, Kathy Curtis, the program provides writing prompts each week, in which participants write about specific feelings in letters to their loved one. Over the course of four weeks, participants share a progressive journey of healing together, which adds to the power of the process. Past participants have said that Kathy’s book, Invisible Ink: Reaching Out to Loved Ones in Spirit is a helpful preface to the program, but it is not required reading.

These events are held on Thursdays, September 7-28 from 5:30-7:30p.m at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center on 5920 Homestead Rd. in Fort Wayne.

RSVP required by Friday, September 1st. Please call 260-435-3261 or email GriefCenter@stillwater-hospice.org to reserve a spot.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center opened in 2015 on the Stillwater Hospice campus. The region’s only freestanding center dedicated to adults who are grieving, the center provides space for individual grief counseling sessions, grief programming and grief support meetings for adults who have experienced a loss. All grief services are provided at no cost to the bereaved person.