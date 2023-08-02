July 21, 2023 – Local Ads
APPLIANCE DELIVERY HELP WANTED
Part-Time Appliance Delivery Help Needed.
Looking for a reliable and motivated Part-Time Appliance Delivery Person Monday -Friday. – Able to handle heavy appliances. Previous experience in appliance delivery or installation preferred.
Apply at Elwood’s Appliance Inc.
2808 Lwr Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne IN 46809
AFFORDABLE EYEGLASSES
QUALITY OPHTHALMOLOGY EYECARE
EARL BRAUNLIN, M.D.
717 WEST JEFFERSON BLVD. FORT WAYNE
PHONE 426-3494
SUMMER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING ASST. RETAIL MANAGER
McNamara Florist is hiring an experienced Assistant Retail Manager. Must provide exceptional customer experiences while guiding staff toward maximum performance. Apply at McNamaraFlorist.com/employment.
260-474-4131
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from the Waynedale area.We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. 260-747-4535
