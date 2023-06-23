New DNR App Available

The upgraded, free smartphone app of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is available now to help you maximize your enjoyment of the outdoor recreation the DNR offers in the Hoosier state.

Although there are many options in app stores about DNR recreation, the information in the DNR app comes straight from the source.

The app is available to iPhone and Android users and is also formatted for use on tablets like iPad and Galaxy Tab.

Returning users will notice that the app has been completely rebuilt on a new platform for better device compatibility, featuring a new interface, better maps, more content, and the ability to receive notifications.

“Our DNR team is continuously looking for ways to improve our guests’ experience at our properties across the state,” said Dan Bortner, DNR director. “With this new app, finding a campsite, a trail, or your new favorite fishing hole is now even easier while you’re on the go. Whether you’re new or seasoned in outdoor recreation, this is an app you’ll definitely want to download.”

This is the third major rewrite of the app, which was first launched in 2010. To install, search the app store for Indiana DNR, where you’ll see the DNR logo in the icon. More details on how to install are at on.IN.gov/dnr-apps.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Department of Natural Resources to provide a new channel of communication for their customers across the state,” said Andrew Hoff, general manager of Tyler Indiana. “DNR’s innovative implementation of the MyCivic platform is one of the first in the nation and will allow the agency to keep outdoor enthusiasts updated with the latest information and important alerts.”

While downloading this app, you may also be interested in downloading the Indiana State Nature Passport from Visit Indiana, which allows users to collect check-ins at DNR properties to exchange for prizes.