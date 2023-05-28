“Ride for Freedom” to Honor Unaccounted-For Service Members

Rolling Thunder®, Inc Indiana Chapter One is having a special ceremony at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum in Fort Wayne Indiana to honor our fallen heroes from past wars and to remember our Nation’s Prisoners of War (POW) and those that are still Missing in Action (MIA).

The Nation currently has over 81,000 War-fighters still unaccounted-for. Indiana alone has 104 from WWI, 1500 from WWII, 170 from the Korean War, and 50 from the Vietnam War. These War-Fighters took the oath to defend our Country, and they deserve to come home; Alive, or Dead.

Registration and Staging for the ride to Fort Wayne will begin on May 28th at 7:00am at the Fort Harrison Veterans Center located at 9450 East 59th Street Indianapolis, IN 46216 and opened to the public. The sendoff program will begin at 8:30am and will conclude at 9:00am. Upon completion of the sendoff program, the group will depart and travel to the Harley Davidson of Fort Wayne located at 6315 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Registration for the Fort Wayne riders will start at 11:00am and will conclude at 12:15pm. At 12:15pm, the group will be escorted by the Allen County Sheriff Department to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum located at 2122 O’Day Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46818.

The program at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum will start at 1:00pm and the public is invited to attend. The program will include the presentation of the Nation’s Colors by the Marine Color Guard; singing of the National Anthem; pledge of Allegiance by all; opening remarks; wreath laying ceremony for the fallen from WWI, WWII, Korean War, Vietnam War, and the Global War on Terrorism. The Chapter will perform its roll call ceremony for the 50 Indiana Heroes that remain uncounted-for from the Vietnam War. Dog Tags will be placed on a wreath honoring our Vietnam missing.

Upon conclusion of the program a three Volley salute will be rendered by the American Legion Post 241 Honor Guard Team followed by TAPS. Lunch will be available upon conclusion of the program for a small donation.

The major function of Rolling Thunder®, Inc. is to publicize POW-MIA issues. To educate the public that many American Prisoners of War were left behind after all past wars and to help correct the past and to protect future veterans from being left behind should they become Prisoners of War-Missing In Action. We are also committed to helping American veterans from all wars. Rolling Thunder, Inc. is a non-profit organization and everyone donates his or her time because they believe in the POW/MIA Issue.

For more information on the Rolling Thunder® Indiana Chapter 1 Ride for Freedom, contact Michael Clark at 317-991-3085 or email mike.clark@indianarollingthunder.com, website: www.indianarollingthunder.com