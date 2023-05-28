Musicals Return To Wayne HS

After nearly a decade in the dark, the stage lights at Wayne High School were shining bright as students performed the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Interest in musical theater had declined over the years at Wayne and then COVID further complicated musical theater. Now, with the drive of two passionate directors, Nate Jenkins and Mell Depew, and a group of students who believe the show must go on, there was a musical this year.

Students performed the musical based on the comic strip, “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz, on May 19, 20, and 21.

The students who participated in the musical were excited about this opportunity:

“This is very important to me; I mean my whole life is music! I joined theater to make friends and to join something where I know I belong. Depew and Jenkins have made my theater experience so much fun and amazing. I could have never asked for better amazing, theater coaches,” Davionnte Nelson (Pig Pen), 10th grade, Wayne High School.

“I’d never done theater before but had experience acting with my voice in my spare time. I felt honored and surprised being the main lead and was not expecting it to be honest. I’m glad it happened at Wayne,” Adrian Igot (Charlie Brown), ninth grade, Wayne High School

“I had never been a part of a musical before and the fact I got to be a lead role made me happy. I am excited to be going to Wayne next year and being a part of this theater program,” Benrey Hill (Linus), eighth grade, Lakeside Middle School.

“It is hard to believe that Wayne hadn’t had a musical in around 10 years! I am proud to say I got to be a part of bringing back theater at Wayne. Although we have gone through challenges, I am glad that we have come so far and have persevered to make greatness. Being a part of this cast and working with my peers to make something fun and entertaining was truly amazing, and I am excited that our hard work paid off,” Lillian Renner (Snoopy), 10th grade, Wayne High School.

