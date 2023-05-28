Maplewood’s Oechsle Named FWCS Employee Of The Year

Maplewood Elementary School Classroom Assistant Tonya Oechsle has been named the 2023 Fort Wayne Community Schools Employee of the Year for her leadership and positive influence at her school. Oechsle has worked at Maplewood for 18 years and is a proud public-school employee. “The most joy in my job is the kids,” Oechsle said. “Their smiles, hugs, and helping them succeed really makes my day.”

Maplewood Principal Alex Trevino called Oechsle “an ambassador for Maplewood and also for FWCS.” She said Oechsle goes beyond her job description and has made a difference in students’ ability to read. “I love to read to the students, and I love it when they can read to me,” Oechsle said. “I feel proud to work for FWCS and Maplewood Elementary School.” This is the second year for the Employee of the Year award.

It was added to recognize the dedication and contributions made by non-teaching staff throughout the district. Employee of the Year nominations were made by principals and department heads and were reviewed by a committee. Study Elementary Classroom Assistant Elizabeth Elick and Weisser Park Elementary Secretary Tameka McGraw were finalists for the honor.