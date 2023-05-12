Arcos Restaurante Opens Doors

Greater Fort Wayne Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board members and director were invited to participate at the balloon cutting at Arcos Restaurante Mexicano, 7510 Winchester Rd., on May 1.

From the left are GFWHCC Director G. Herb Hernandez, Arcos Manager and Assistant Managers Eduardo Gonzalez and Kaydence Beachy, and GFWHCC board members Alex Canales and Irina Beltran.