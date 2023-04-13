Holocaust Remembrance Event

The Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne will host a commemoration for the Six Million Who Lost Their Lives on Monday, at 7 p.m. on April 17, 2023 at the Rifkin Campus at 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne.

Women and men of goodwill will join together to remind each other that evil must never triumph… that hatred against one human being is hatred against all human beings. In the spirit of perfecting the world, let us join with each other to create a world of peace and harmony – where our differences can be celebrated and we seek the better angels of our nature.

We welcome Keynote Speaker, Andrew Lapin, Narrator of podcast, “Radioactive” and Carol Black, Tree of Life Synagogue Survivor.

Andrew Lapin is a senior reporter for the Jewish Telegraphic Agency covering antisemitism and other Jewish issues. He is the host and creator of “Radioactive: The Father Coughlin Story,” a podcast co-produced by Tablet Studios and The WNET Group’s Exploring Hate. Previously he was the Editor in Chief of the Detroit Jewish News, where he was named “The Future of Jewish News” by Jewish Currents magazine, and a film critic for NPR, Vulture, and other publications. He has received the RIAS/Berlin Journalism Fellowship, the Tent Creative Writing Fellowship, the Young Critics Fellowship with Film Fest Ghent, and a Hopwood Award.

Carol Black is a recently retired licensed clinical audiologist. She owned and operated the North Hills Hearing Aid Center for 33 years and prior to that had 11 years of audiology experience in medical settings. She received her bachelor’s degree in Speech and Hearing Science from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in Audiology also from the University of Pittsburgh. She serves on the steering committee of the 10.27 Healing Partnership and participates with the group Pittsburgh Families Bridging Kindness. She is a survivor of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018 where her brother was murdered.

Light refreshments will follow the commemoration. The event is free and open to the public.

