March 31, 2023 – Local Text Ads

FISH FRY AND

SPRING CONCERT

Fish Fry Friday April 14, 4:30 – 7:00pm. $13 adults, $6 kids. AYCE fish, pork tenderloin, sides, dessert. 3355 Elmhurst Dr. Followed by a short, free concert of German choral music. More info www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us

14TH ANNUAL OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET & BAZAAR

Am. Legion Auxiliary #241

7605 Bluffton Rd

Saturday, June 10th

9am-2pm

Space $15 Tables $5 or bring own

Call: 260-431-7183, dkfrance2002@yahoo.com

Proceeds: Veterans & Families

Public Welcome!

$ CASH FOR CARS $

Top dollar for running/non running junk vehicles. Cash on spot.

All your towing needs.

(260) 417-7633

LAWN FERTILIZING

Lawn fertilization and weed control. Scott’s products.

Reasonable rates. Keep cost down only 4 applications a season.

For a free estimate call 260-625-6904

AUTOMOTIVE

2013 Cadillac ATS

4-Door Black 132,000 miles

Non-smoker, Very nice car

$8300.00

260-246-7882

PROPERTY MANAGER – PART TIME

Mobile Home Park Manager, Waynedale area. 20 hours per week, long term.

Job duties include, showings, collecting, calls, evictions ect.

916-494-3500

HIGHLAND PARK CEMETARY LOT

2 spaces, Calvary Section

Less than 50% current price

Call 260-432-6398 to leave a message for call back.

$4,000

FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, April 7 @ 4:30-7:00

$13 for adults $7 for kids 6-10

Includes: Fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw. Applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and coffee. Cash Bar. Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Ave

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.

50 cents per word after.

Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com

Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

TRILLIUM PLANT SALE

May 16, 2023 Trillium Garden Club’s Plant Sale

Aboite Fire Station 11321 Aboite Center Rd

Open to public 8 am-1pm

Perennials, sun and shade plants.