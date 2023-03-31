City Golf Courses Open

Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park Golf Courses opened for the 2023 season. Foster and Shoaff opened on Tuesday, March 21, at 12:00 p.m., followed by McMillen Park Golf Course on Wednesday, March 22, at 10:00 a.m. The first start time will be 10:00 a.m., at least until the end of the month. All the courses will start out as walking only. Opening for the driving ranges will be a day-to-day decision.

City golf courses begin operations at sunrise and close 30 minutes prior to sunset, weather permitting. When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending on the severity of the weather. To check on course availability or to schedule tee times call the golf course clubhouse where you plan to play.

Foster Park Golf Course, 427-6735, fostergolfcourse.com

McMillen Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6710, mcmillengolfcourse.com

Shoaff Park Golf Course and Driving Range, 427-6745, shoaffgolfcourse.com

Season Passes are on sale at the Main Parks Office (705 East State Blvd.).

Follow FortWayneParksGolf on Facebook for course condition and range announcements, information on discounts and more.

To schedule league reservations, an outing for a business or tournaments, contact Gary Whitacre, Manager of Golf Operations by phone at 260-427-6016 or email at gary.whitacre@cityoffortwayne.org.

Follow FortWayneParksGolf on Facebook for course condition and range announcements, information on discounts and more.