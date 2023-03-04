4-H Archery Program To Be Held

Allen County 4-H Shooting Sports Program will be hosting an Archery class open to all youth in grades 4-12. An orientation meeting will be held April 19, 5-6 pm at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road Fort Wayne. The workshop dates will be April 22, 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023 from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road, Fort Wayne, IN.

The cost of the program is $30.00 per child which includes a $15.00 annual State 4-H program fee plus a $15.00 discipline fee. You will become a 4-H member upon payment. Current members will only pay the $15.0 discipline fee. All equipment is provided. This series will teach safe handling of equipment, proper care of equipment, shooting techniques and ethics of good shooters. Instructors are certified through the Indiana 4-H Shooting Sports Program of Purdue University and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The class is limited to the first 15 participants who have registered and paid. Minimum number is required to hold the class. Required registration and payment is due April 12, 2023. For registration information or any additional questions please contact Rebecca Doehrman, Extension Educator 4-H Youth, Allen County Extension Office at 481-6826.

