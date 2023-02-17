Free Skate Day Honors Dr. John Crawford

There will be a free skate day on Sunday, February 19 for everyone from Noon to 6 PM at the Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink, thanks to a donation by Marcia Crawford and Grant Crawford.

“This donation from Marcia Crawford and Grant Crawford will be very helpful in covering the expense of providing free skating and skate rental for the entire community” said Geoff Paddock, Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Alliance. The occasion will also honor the memory and community service of Dr. John Crawford, a physician and radiation oncologist in Fort Wayne; additionally, Dr. Crawford was a 20-year member of the Fort Wayne City Council.

“We are happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide this free skating opportunity for everyone in our community. My dad enjoyed the outdoors and being active, so this is a fitting tribute. The ice rink is a great asset to our community, so supporting Headwaters seemed like a great idea,” Grant Crawford said.

Among his many accomplishments as a City Councilman, Dr. Crawford sponsored legislation banning smoking indoors to make restaurants and public accommodations smoke free. He co-sponsored legislation providing funding and support to begin the Electric Works project in 2018. He worked tirelessly to support funding for neighborhood infrastructure projects, and for riverfront and downtown development. He also enthusiastically supported the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project. Dr. Crawford died unexpectedly on July 17, 2022.

Because of the generosity of the gift from Marcia Crawford and Grant Crawford, both the admission and skate rental fee will be waived for guests of all ages from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Sunday February 19, 2023. This is the 20th season for the ice-skating rink, and it runs through Sunday February 26.