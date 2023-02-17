February 17, 2023 – Text Ads
HIRING SECURITY OFFICERS
Looking to hire for all shifts in the Fort Wayne, Indiana and surrounding areas. Call (260) 747-7700 for more information!
HUGE GARAGE SALE
When: Friday, March 10 & Saturday, March 11
Add’l: Garage Sale: Furniture, toys, tools, home goods and much more.
BARGAINS GALORE AND PRICED TO SELL.
Fri 9-4 Mar 10
Sat 9-? Mar 11
Fort Wayne Sport Club
3102 Ardmore Ave 46802
Call: Jason 260-413-0864
FISH FRY FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday, February 24, March 24, & April 7 @ 4:30-7:00
$13 for adults $7 for kids 6-10
Includes: Fish, baked or scalloped potato, coleslaw. Applesauce, dinner roll, dessert and coffee.
Cash Bar.
Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Ave
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words.
50 cents per word after.
Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com
Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
ENJOY WRITING OR LOOKING FOR JOURNALISM EXPERIENCE?
If so, The Waynedale News is looking for you! We are currently accepting community submissions and columnists from around the Waynedale area.
This is a great opportunity for you to help our community and see your name in print. We are looking for local news writers as well as original entertainment based authors. Please call 260-747-4535 for more info.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY POSITION AVAILABLE
The Waynedale News is looking for an energetic trustworthy individual to deliver newspapers to residences. The route currently available is 750 papers delivered every two weeks. This route is a walking route and will take around 7-8 hours to complete. This route is great for individuals who like to exercise or enjoy walking.
Jordan Cornwell
260-747-5529
The Waynedale News
2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Fort Wayne, IN
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-298-1085
- Without Cellphones, How Did People Communicate? - February 17, 2023
- The History Of Waynedale Radio - February 17, 2023
- Waynedale’s First Library - February 17, 2023