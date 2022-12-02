December 2, 2022 – Text Ads
WINDOW & GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning.
Call today and ask for William.
260-298-1085
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
INSIDE STORAGE FOR RENT
Cars, Boats, etc.
Long Term or Short Term
Close to Churubusco
260-693-4022
WANTED:
LEGAL ASSISTANT/RECEPTIONIST
No Experience Required – Must Have Strong Phone Skills & Be A Fast Learner Part Time To Possible Full Time For The Right Candidate. Experience With Microsoft Word Helpful. Must Be A Fast Learner & Reliable. Call 260-888-9256 Or Email Resume To Cindy@Swearingenelderlaw.com
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue Suite 117 Fort Wayne
