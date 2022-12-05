Starbucks Opens New Location At Southtown Centre

Residents in southeast Fort Wayne now have a new establishment to enjoy as Starbucks opened at Southtown Centre.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division, in partnership with The Elia Group, a Michigan-based real estate developer, worked together on this important development effort that has made way for continued revitalization of the area. Sturges Property Group, Veritas Realty, and the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission were also involved in the public-private partnership to help bring additional investments to the southeast quadrant.

The 2,225 square foot building at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing is leased by Starbucks as the only tenant.

“I’m encouraged by the continued growth and success we’re experiencing in southeast Fort Wayne. We’re enhancing quality of life amenities and bringing hope and new opportunities to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re grateful for the investment that’s been made by Starbucks. This public-private partnership will have a lasting and meaningful impact on our community.”

“Starbucks is an iconic destination, and we are honored to have unlocked this great opportunity for their organization, Fort Wayne and The Elia Group. Opening the doors to the community is a thrill,” said Zaid Elia, Founder and CEO of The Elia Group. “As a preferred developer for Starbucks, we are tasked to deliver a project, soup to nuts. Here it was truly a pleasure working with the City of Fort Wayne throughout the process and we look forward to collaborating on additional unique opportunities together.”