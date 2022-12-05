Collecting 30,000 Pounds Of Pet Food In just 30 Days

Fort Wayne local, Rachelle Reinking, requests the community’s support to reach the goal of collecting 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The 30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive began collection on November 26, 2022 and will end on December 26, 2022 – Reinking’s 30th birthday.

“For this milestone birthday, I wanted to contribute something more than a Facebook fundraiser,” said Reinking, who volunteers for Humane Fort Wayne. “I set what some might consider a lofty goal, but I have seen the generosity of our community time and again. I believe we can make this happen together.”

Local donation drop oﬀ is available at the following partner locations:

Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry (2502 Church Street) – Tuesdays, 1- 5:30PM

Pet Supplies Plus locations (6326 W Jeﬀerson Blvd; 6101 Stellhorn Rd; 4714 Coldwater Rd) – Monday to Saturday, 9AM – 9PM, and Sunday, 10AM – 6PM

Bread & Circus Art Gallery (3400 N Anthony Blvd) – Wednesday to Saturday, 11AM – 7PM

Fae’s Cabinet (3210 Crescent Ave) – Monday, 10AM – 5PM, Thursday to Friday, 10AM – 7PM, Saturday, 10AM – 8PM (until 10PM on November 26), and Sunday 11AM – 5PM

Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique (338 E Dupont Rd) – Tuesday to Thursday, 2 – 9PM, Friday, 2 – 10PM, Saturday, 12 – 10PM, and Sunday, 12 – 9PM

Studio Seva (3511 N Anthony Blvd) – Before and after classes

Eligible items for donations include dry and wet food for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Donation orders can also be made online through Humane’s online wishlist at Chewy.com, which will ship purchased items directly to the organization: www.chewy.com/g/fort-wayne-pet-food-pantry_b73225741

Since its inception in 2010, the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry has been providing no-cost pet food to neighbors in need in our community. In doing so, the organization has helped keep pets in loving homes while reducing shelter intakes and euthanasia. In February 2022, the Pet Food Pantry joined Humane Fort Wayne as a joint initiative to serve pets and people in Fort Wayne.

To learn more about the Pet Food Pantry and other programs of Humane Fort Wayne, visit humanefw.org. If your business or organization would like to be a donation drop oﬀ location, here: form.jotform.com/223187170276154