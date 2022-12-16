To celebrate Christmas this December, the entire church Avalon Missionary Church decided to launch “THE BIG GIVE.” This is Avalon’ effort to give back to the community in a big way this December. Little did the church know, a BIG NEED was waiting for them.

Singers of Avalon Missionary Church’s “Praise Kids” program.

“Our original efforts were focused on our Giving Trees inside our church, where attenders could come pick an ornament and help supply food to our Avalon Food Pantry, adopt a family for Christmas, or provide supplies for Miami Middle School. But after the first week, our church family emptied the trees!” shared Pastor K. Paul Maurer. “Monday morning came, and as we celebrated the generosity of our church family, another big need came to our attention. We immediately jumped at the opportunity to help. It was our mission to have the BIG GIVE this December, and we are ready to GIVE BIG!”

Blessings in a Backpack reached out to Avalon to see if they could provide 2,500 boxes of macaroni and cheese to help feed local school children who face food scarcity. Blessings in a Backpack is a national organization with a local chapter, mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. It is estimated that 70% of elementary children in Fort Wayne face food insecurity. The local chapter is gearing up for Christmas break, when many students who depend on the school lunch program, will face food scarcity for a prolonged period.

“We were asked to provide 2,500 boxes of 7.5 oz Kraft macaroni and cheese before December 18. This is exciting to be able to love our community in this way,” shares Maurer. “We have a saying at Avalon, ‘see you Monday!’ We believe living for Jesus isn’t just for Sundays. We want to show up Monday, Tuesday, and every day and love our community, and we believe that this city is generous and loves its people and will join with us in our efforts to collect 2,500 boxes.”

Avalon Church is asking anyone who would like to get involved to drop off 7.5 oz boxes of Kraft macaroni and cheese to their church offices Monday – Friday between 10-3 PM or Sunday mornings at their 9:00 and 10:30 AM services.

Pastor Maurer “Together, we can feed our students, show them love, and be a part of the BIG GIVE!”

For more information on this event, please contact Pastor K.Paul Maurer at 260-747-1531